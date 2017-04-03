2017 Academy of Country Music Awards: Winners list

The 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards honored the best in country music Sunday night. Here is the complete list of winners.

Entertainer of the year:

-Jason Aldean

Male vocalist of the year:

-Thomas Rhett

Female vocalist of the year:

-Miranda Lambert

New female vocalist of the year:

-Maren Morris

New male vocalist of the year:

-Jon Pardi

Album of the year: "The Weight of These Wings"

-Miranda Lambert

Song of the year: "Die a Happy Man"

-Thomas Rhett

Single record of the year: "H.O.L.Y."

-Florida Georgia Line

Songwriter of the year:

-Lori McKenna

Vocal group of the year:

-Little Big Town

Vocal duo of the year:

-Brothers Osborne

New vocal duo or group of the year:

-Brothers Osborne

Video of the year: "Forever Country"

-Artists of Then, Now & Forever

Vocal event of the year: "May We All"

-Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw

