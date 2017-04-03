Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett strip down to jump in Vegas pool following ACM Awards

ACM co-host Luke Bryan and winner Thomas Rhett made sure Las Vegas lived up to its reputation after Sunday night's award show.

Rhett, who ended the night with trophies for both Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year, stripped down for a near-nude jump into a Vegas pool with Bryan following the ceremony.

He posted the video on Instagram with the caption "Sometimes you jump in the pool with @lukebryan after the ACM's".

Bryan had joked alongside fellow co-host Dierks Bentley about swimming naked in a media conference earlier in the day.