5 microwave mug recipes you can make for less than $4

Microwave cooking is all the rage, and it’s easy to see why. It’s cheap, easy and fits perfectly into our busy schedules. Save the five-course meal for when you have friends over. When you just want to curl up in front of the TV and Netflix all night, a microwave mug meal is the perfect solution. The best part? All of these meals come in at under $4. P.S. Don’t forget to use a microwave-safe mug. You don’t want to clean up exploded ceramic.This one is nothing short of pure genius. Who would have thought you could make pizza in a mug? Chef Gemma Stafford at Bigger Bolder Baking came up with this one. Who needs brick oven when you have microwave?Craving something fancy but too lazy to cook? What about ham quiche? Granted, this one from Not Quite Nigella requires you to take your mug in and out of the microwave a few times, but it will be well worth it when you bite into this cheesy goodness.What could be more comforting than creamy chicken casserole like mom used to make? Except in a microwave. It’s the perfect way to use up leftover chicken. But if all you have is lunch meat, that will work too. This recipe from Penny Hoarder hits the spot.Nothing like comfort food to keep you toasty on a cold night. Mac n’ cheese is an all-time fave. Here’s how you can make it in a mug, courtesy of Stafford again, from Bigger Bolder Baking You may not be able to go to Sweden, but you can enjoy their delicious meatballs. Here's another easy recipe courtesy of Penny Hoarder Happy dining!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.