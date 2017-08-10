You can snag Fiestaware sets for $22.99 right now

OK, I'll go ahead and admit it: I have a problem.
My cupboards are already packed with brightly colored dishes, but I still want more.
I'm talking about Fiestaware, which is basically the greatest kitchen accessory known to man. So when I say that there's a really great deal happening on Fiestaware at JCPenney right now, you can believe me.
Right now, you can score Fiestaware sets for just $22.99.
They're already on sale and JCPenney is sweetening the deal with two coupon codes that can save you tons of money.
The promo code 39SAVE will give you $10 off $25. Or, try to code SHOP37 for an extra 30 percent off your entire order. Depending on how much Fiestaware you score, you'll want to try both codes for maximum savings.
The SHOP37 promo code is good through Sunday, Aug. 13 and is available online only.
But, if you're planning to shop at your local JCPenney, you can still take advantage of the 39SAVE $10 off $25 deal with this coupon. This one's good through Saturday, Aug. 12.
You can get free shipping to any JCPenney store—no minimum required. Or free shipping to your house when you spend $99.
Four-Piece Set For $22.99
This awesome four-piece Fiestaware set would be great if you're looking to get into the Fiestaware game, but you don't know where to start. You can get a mug, a bowl, a salad plate and a dinner plate for just $22.99 with the promo code 39SAVE.
Fiesta Dinner Plates
Need to add a few more place settings to the table? These Fiesta dinner plates are marked down to $12.99 (regularly $19) a piece. With the extra discount, you'll pay just $9.09.
Five-Piece Entertaining Set
For all your appetizer needs, snag this entertaining set on sale for just $69.99 (regularly $100). You'll pay just $48.99 after the extra discounts.