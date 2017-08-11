Have you ever received a call offering you a free cruise?

Robot phone calls are truly the worst. But if you got a very specific robocall over the past few years, you could be entitled to some serious cash. If you received a phone call offering you a free cruise from Carnival, Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise Lines between July of 2009 and March of 2014, you could be eligible for up to $900 as part of a class-action settlement. And it's easy to check, too–you probably don't remember every scam call you've received over the past eight years, so you're in luck. All you have to do to see if your phone number is part of the settlement is click here and enter your phone number. If it pops up as being included in the settlement, you can follow the directions to file a claim online. And here's a serious bonus: you can file a claim for up to three calls per telephone number , so your maximum payment amount could be $900 per telephone number. If you're one of the lucky houses that received a call on more than one line, then you're taking me out for dinner! But wait, why is this happening now? Well, a class action lawsuit was filed , claiming that Resort Marketing Group, Inc. made a ton of these pre-recorded telemarketing calls to both landlines and cell phones. These robocalls offered free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian as promotions, which appears to violate the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (by settling, they're not admitting fault). "Defendants deny all of the allegations made in the lawsuit and deny they did anything wrong," according to the lawsuit's webpage. Because none of these cruise lines wanted to deal with a court case (which is almost always expensive and time consuming), they elected to settle. And that settlement resolves all of the claims made against the various defendants. Score! If you're one of the lucky ones that is actually entitled to a settlement, make sure to complete your claim form online or submit it by mail postmarked no later than November 3, 2017. For more information about the lawsuit, head here

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.