Survey proves making more money means less vacation time

1. People Work Even When They Do "Take Time Off"

2. Employees Don't Actually Use Their Paid Time Off

3. The More Money You Make, The Less Vacation Time You Receive

4. Employees Use PTO To Look For Another Job

5. The More You Make, The More Indispensable You Are

Getting a bump in pay seems like a great thing, but it also comes with an increase in responsibility. A recent survey conducted by Harris Polls for Glassdoor proves that Americans have a hard time unplugging and taking a true vacation. The survey looked at over 2,000 adults ages 18 and over. Here's a look at what the polls indicated:The research showed that two in three Americans (66 percent) report working a little even when they do take a vacation. This number has risen from 61 percent when measured three years ago. People will do everything from send emails to have a video conference while they're supposed to be on vacation.The study revealed that employees that do receive paid time off have only taken about half (54 percent) of their allotted days in the past year. Don't Waste Your Money and our sister site Simplemost recently conducted a survey that asked our readers about their travel habits. We polled nearly 8,000 people between June 13 and July 7 and found similar results: only 41 percent of respondents to our survey said they used all their vacation days. The number one reason they didn't use them all? Money. Other reasons included the fact that their spouse couldn't get off work or they worried about falling behind at work.Glassdoor's research found that employees who made more money were expected to stay aware of work issues and help out if something needs their attention, even while on vacation Specifically, their study found that employees with a household income of more than $100,000 were more likely than those who earned between $50,000 and $75,000 to have to keep on eye on things during their paid time off. Higher pay definitely comes with higher responsibility, and therefore your ability to disconnect from work becomes even more difficult to do. So, before you take that promotion, this is definitely something to consider.Roughly 12 percent of employees admit to taking paid leave to interview for another job. This, of course, isn't the most relaxing use of your vacation time, but if it helps you find a job you'll enjoy or actually allow some quality vacation time, it could be worth itHaving a higher-paying job position could mean that no one is able to fill in for you while you are away, at least, that's what survey results indicate. According to the survey, 30 percent of employees say they have to work even during their vacation because no one else at their company can fill in.Overall, the results show that Americans could benefit from taking some real time off, but it's definitely easier said than done. Searching for companies that enforce a strict vacation policies— forcing you to take time off and unplug —may be a great option for employees. And maybe even more companies should consider following in the footsteps of companies such as FullContact and SteelHouse in encouraging their workers to take a break by paying them to take a vacation . It could benefit the employee and the company as a whole, after all. Don't take that PTO for granted! There's still a few weeks of summer left. Have you considered taking a break from work?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.