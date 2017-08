3-piece comforter sets for less than $20 at Macy's

Blue/Gray Comforter Set

Reversible Twin Sets

Pem America Twin Set

Pink Full/Queen Set

This is a seriously good deal: Right now you can score three-piece comforter sets from Macy's for less than $20. Right now, Macy's has deep discounts on closeout comforter sets. On top of that, they're offering an extra 15 percent off with the promo code BTS. Since these are closeout items, it looks like these savings can be found(though you might find different closeout deals at your local Macy's!). Some good news if you're a fan of shopping in person: The extra 15 percent off is good for both in-store and online purchases. Thepromo code is good for 15 percent off select shoes, coats, suits, dresses, lingerie, women's swimwear, suit separates, sport coats and home items. A quick note: The promo code will only work on select items and items that are on sale or marked as clearance. The same code will also get you an extra 20 percent off select men's clothing and accessories, juniors and kids items. (Check out all the restrictions here .) The promo code is good through Aug. 18. And now, without further ado, here are some of the three-piece comforter sets we found on deep discount.This blue and gray striped comforter set is just $18.69 (regularly $80) after all the Macy's discounts. You can snag a full or queen size set in this pattern.This Jessica Sanders two-piece reversible comforter set for twin beds is also just $18.69 (regularly $80) after the sales and promo codes.This Pem America reversible twin comforter set is also on sale for $18.68 (regularly $80).This bright pink three-piece reversible full/queen set is also on sale for $18.69 (regularly $80).

