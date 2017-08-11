You can get this Minnie & Mickey tote just $12

Avengers Figure Play Set

Mickey Mouse Light Up Pumpkin

Disney Costumes

School may be starting all over the country, but the Disney Store isn't ready to say goodbye to summer just yet. As part of their summer celebration sale, you can pick up a "tote"-ally adorable bag featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse for 50 percent off! The canvas tote bag normally runs $24.95 on the Disney Store website. However, shoppers can buy the bag for just $12 withpurchase! The dual-sided bag makes both Mickey and Minnie fans happy. The 100-percent cotton bag has a zippered top with a large interior pocket. The interior has a silken polka dot print lining as an homage to Miss Minnie. The bag also has an open top and a zippered interior pocket. The website's sale also features free shipping on any order, pluspurchases of at least $75. So, if you have a Disney fan at home, this could be an opportunity for big savings for back to school or even some early holiday shopping.To get free shipping and the 20 percent off, simply enter the codeat checkout. There are some exclusions to the items eligible for the sale, so read the fine print carefully. However, these usually include theme park tickets, electronic toys, CDs, DVDs and high-end items such as Vera Bradly, 3D printed merchandise, Ethan Allen and more. But, you'll need to hurry, because the online sale only lasts through Sunday, August 13! What can you pick up during the Disney Store summer celebration sale? Here's a few ideas!Have a child who loves superheroes? This Avengers play set is great for either collectors or for those of us who love to save the world in our imaginations! Cost: $14.95Halloween isn't far off! Pick up this cute pumpkin as either a fun holiday decoration or the perfect trick-or-treat companion for evening candy collecting. Mickey glows in red, green and orange. Cost $19.99The Disney Store has a wide range of character costumes . Maybe you have a little Cinderella, Belle or Rey from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Or perhaps there's a Peter Pan , a stormtrooper or Thor . You can find the perfect costume to dress up your child. And, right now, prices on many costumes, including the ones mentioned above, are slashed up to 50 percent!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.