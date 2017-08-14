The top 10 best colleges for earning potential

There are many factors to consider when choosing a college, but when you're spending a good sum of money on tuition, you want to make sure you're getting your money's worth as far as returns. No one wants to end up graduated, buried in student loans and struggling to find even a low-paying job. For this reason, it's important to look for a college that's not only going to expand your mind, but that is going to increase your likelihood of making some good money later on.
It can be hard to figure out how each school ranks on its own but, luckily, you don't have to. MONEY created their own list of the best colleges for your money, and one category they looked at was early career earnings. We list this information below, alongside information on tuition costs, both without aid and with the average grant.
While earnings potential may not be the only factor you consider when choosing a school, it sure can help guide your decision.
10. Colorado School Of Mines
Early Career Earnings: $65,700
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $33,600
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $26,200
9. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Early Career Earnings: $66,600
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $66,200
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $29,000
8. Princeton University
Early Career Earnings: $67,600
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $65,300
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $43,400
7. Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Early Career Earnings: $68,000
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $64,200
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $43,400
6. SUNY Maritime College
Early Career Earnings: $68,200
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $25,700
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $18,200
5. Carnegie Mellon University
Early Career Earnings: $70,000
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $70,800
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $36,300
4. Stanford University
Early Career Earnings: $70,300
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $68,100
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $20,800
3. Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
Early Career Earnings: $77,000
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $67,800
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $23,400
2. Harvey Mudd College
Early Career Earnings: $78,300
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $75,000
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $37,300
1. California Institute Of Technology
Early Career Earnings: $79,800
Estimated Price 2017-18 Without Aid: $67,000
Estimated Price for 2017-18 with Average Grant: $25,100
To calculate these results, MONEY used information from the U.S. Department of Education, Peterson's, PayScale.com and MONEY/College Measures calculations. You can read more about the methodology used by Money here.