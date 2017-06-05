First total solar eclipse in 38 years will darken US skies on Aug. 21

Steve Villanueva
10:51 AM, Feb 21, 2017
3:20 PM, Jun 5, 2017

For this first time in 38 years, parts of the U.S. will go totally dark during the middle of the afternoon. The reason? A total solar eclipse. On August 21 of this year, the moon is expected to pass between the sun and the earth at just the right angle to create a shadow from Oregon through South Carolina. The shadow will be roughly 100 miles wide. It will begin at 11:25 a.m. in the Mountain time zone and last a full 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

Annular Solar Eclipse is observed on May 21, 2012 in Tokyo, Japan. It is the first time in 25 years since last annular solar eclipse was observed in Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

Masashi Hara
Copyright Getty Images

What are you doing in August?  Well, if you plan ahead, you could see an extraordinary celestial show that the U.S. hasn’t seen since 1979!

It will begin at 1:25 p.m. ET and last a full 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

