Giraffes, monkeys, and tigers are all coming to the Lincoln children's zoo by 2019. The Zoo is doubling in size.

Zoo staff announced today the specifics behind the expansion. 10 acres of habitats and parking are part of the 16 million dollar expansion at the Lincoln children's zoo. $13 million has already currently been raised to fund this expansion. That includes 6.5 acres of habitats and educational buildings, and 3.5 acres of parking. "The Lincoln children's zoo will maintain its mission of being interactive for children," Zoo Director John Chappo told the crowd.

Some of the new habitats added include:

Year round giraffe habitat and feeding experience

Tiger encounter area

Spider monkey habitat and interactive climbing experience

Plaza with an interactive stream

Animal encounter amphitheater

Education and conservation Center

Two new parking lots

New red panda habitat

The zoo will move to year-round operations. Expansion is expected to be completed by 2019. Concept art of the product can be downloaded here