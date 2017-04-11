7-year-old with alopecia owned 'Crazy Hair Day'

When it came time for Crazy Hair Day at one young girl’s school—one of her favorite school activities—her mom didn’t let her daughter’s alopecia-induced hair loss stop her from participating. Instead, she got creative.

Gianessa Wride is a 7-year-old who was diagnosed with alopecia at the beginning of the year. Alopecia is an auto-immune disease that attacks hair follicles and can cause severe hair loss.

March 28 was Crazy Hair Day at school, a day the 7-year-old typically enjoyed. The previous year, she had rocked unicorn-colored hair, but what was she going to do this year? This is where her mom’s brilliant idea came in.

“I knew that I wanted to do something fun for her,” Daniella Wride told the Huffington Post. She headed to the craft section at Walmart and purchased a variety of scrapbooking stickers.

She then covered her daughter’s head in fun designs. Everything from flowers to owls. The end result? It fit her daughter’s personality perfectly, she said to the Huffington Post.

“I didn’t want her to feel left out,” the mom told TODAY. “She is still fun and vibrant.”

And by the looks of these fun designs, that is very much true! Her mom admits to the Huffington Post that Gianessa wasn’t entirely on board with the idea to begin with, but by the time she saw the finished look, she loved it.

Her classmates loved it, too. “She opened the car door in the car drop-off lane and kids were already telling her that it was amazing and awesome and that they wish they could do it and that it looked so great,” Daniella told the Huffington Post. “When she got home from school she told me they all told her that they absolutely loved her crazy hair.”

This definitely proves that Crazy Hair Day is for everyone, alopecia or no. Daniella hopes to spread an important message, one that her daughter and anyone with this disease will believe.

“I hope people get a lot of positivity from this and know you are beautiful no matter what you look like and what you are going through,” she told TODAY.

This story originally appeared on TheDelite. Checkout TheDelite for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.