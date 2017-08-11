15-year-old dies in Highway 75 crash, parents injured

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) - A 15-year-old is dead and his parent were transported to the hospital after a single-car crash on Highway 75 south of Plattsmouth.

According to police, the teen's mother and father were taken to Nebraska Medicine with traumatic injuries.

Cass County Deputies said in a press release that the driver, 44-year-old Jeffrey Palmer from Julian was driving north on Hwy 75 north of Young Road while trying to pass another vehicle.

Palmer lost control and rolled the vehicle. Palmer and his wife, 42-year-old Janet Palmer were taken by rescue to Nebraska Medical Center. Their 15-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were first dispatched to the highway near Waverly Road just before 12:15 p.m. for a rollover accident involving multiple victims.

The accident is under investigation.

