SAUNDERS Co., Neb. (KMTV) - A 19-year-old inmate in custody at the Saunders County Corrections died Thursday by suicide.

According to a Saunders County Sheriff's press release, a correctional officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell Tuesday just after midnight.

Emergency aid was provided by corrections staff and first responders.

The inmate was taken to Bryan LGH West where he was pronounced dead from self-inflicted injuries.

As investigation is underway.