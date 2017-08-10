2016 down as warmest year on record

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - It's official. Last year was the warmest since record keeping began 137-years-ago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association released the details in the annual "State of the Climate" report Thursday.

2016 set new records for global surface temperature, sea surface temperature and greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide and methane.

Scientists who collected data for the report attribute the record heat to long-term global warming and El Niño.

The hottest year on record before the report was 2015.

Before that, it was 2014.

