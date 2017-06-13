After 16 years, Jason Jolkowski still missing

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Today, June 13, 2017, marks 16 years since Omaha teen Jason Jolkowski disappeared from the driveway of his home in the Benson neighborhood.

One of Omaha's most perplexing mysteries, police still have the case open, and they, along with the family are in need of a valid lead or tip that will finally solve the case.

Jason was 19 when he disappeared after being called to work unexpectedly. He had arranged a ride to pick him up at Benson High School. The ride showed up, but Jason was not there. He was not seen on school video and was never heard from again. Neither Omaha Police or the family believe him to be a runaway.

Persons with information are encouraged to call Omaha Police at 402-444-5818. If you want to remain anonymous, you may call 402-444-STOP.

Additional information can be found at: http://projectjason.org/forums/topic/42-missing-man-jason-anthony-jolkowski-ne-06132001/