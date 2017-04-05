Aimee Melton released a statement on her victory in the City Council District 7 Primary

Councilmember Melton carries District 7 with 68%

10:02 PM, Apr 4, 2017
 This evening, Omaha City Councilmember Aimee Melton released a statement on her victory in the City Council District 7 Primary.  

Aimee Melton was first elected to represent Omaha’s District 7 on the City Council in 2013. A former Deputy Douglas County Attorney, Melton works as managing partner of Reagan, Melton & Delaney, LLP, where she focuses her practice on family law. Aimee and her husband, Scott, are the proud parents of three sons.

