Application deadline nears for Nebraska donated meat program

LINCOLN, Neb. - The deadline is approaching for Nebraska meat processors to apply for participation in this year's Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says processors have until July 1 to apply. The program allows hunters to donate the deer they kill to Nebraska residents in need. The processors accept the meat and turn it into ground venison before it's donated.

The application form and program guidelines are available at http://outdoornebraska.gov/hhh . The commission will contact eligible applicants by July 31.