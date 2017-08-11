Bellevue professionals welcome Belleaire Elementary students back to school

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - Belleaire Elementary School is making an impact on students for the 2017-18 school year, inviting business men and women to greet students on their first day.

Today is the official first day for Bellevue Public School students, and they received a huge “welcome back” from the community.

"We never had anything like this when I was growing up. It’s good they do something like this to get the kids excited about going back to school.”

And now that summer is over, Superintendent Jeff Rippe said they want to encourage students to start thinking about a career path.

"That's one of our focuses, college and career readiness."

So students were greeted by police officers, firefighters and other business men and women from the area.

"You get to see all the people that you can be when you grow up, and it's going to be fun."

And some starting school for the very first time.

"I'm nervous for him, I'm nervous for myself, too."

This year, Bellevue Public Schools will continue with iPad Academy, the initiative to get students more engaged in the classroom.

"In second grade, she gets to deal with iPads and electronics so that's a huge deal for her."

Rippe said today's welcome back helps introduce college and career-readiness early on.

"Not that we are expecting children to choose a career, but just getting them to become aware of different careers and options."