OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The auction for a private lunch with Warren Buffett ends at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

The winner is allowed to bring seven guests to the meal at Smith and Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City.

All proceeds go to the Glide Foundation, which aids the homeless in San Francisco.

As of 9 a.m., the top bid is at $2 million. Last year, the winner paid more than $3 million.