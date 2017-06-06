Boys Town unveils 100th anniversary statue

BOYS TOWN, Neb. (KMTV) - As part of its 100th anniversary, Boys Town unveiled a new statue Tuesday.

The bronze statue, which is seven-feet tall, is a modern representation of "Two Brothers" and features a girl on the back of a boy.

It was designed by Matthew Placzek, a sculptor from Omaha. Placezek's statue is named "The Work Continues."

“We are delighted to unveil our new statue today,” Father Steven Boes, Boys Town National Executive Director and President, said. “This statue beautifully illustrates the diversity of the children and families that Boys Town serves.”

The former "Two Brothers" statue has moved to the Boys Town Hall of History.