OMAHA,NEB (KMTV) - What started as a small gathering in 1917 has now become a huge annual celebration for the Bryant-Fisher family.

"100 years ago our great grandmother took all her children to Mandan park because her sons were going off to fight WW1 and we have been doing it ever since."

With 12 different branches this family is documented as the largest African American family in the state of Nebraska.

"Emma Early our matriarch had 12 children and each branch is the decedent of those children."

More than 700 decedents of the Bryant-Fisher’s gathered in Elmwood Park Sunday, some traveling from all over the country.

"It's a family commitment that has lasted for all these years."

Actress Gabrielle Union is a descendant of the family who attends the reunion each year.

A tradition Family Historian Arlett Brooks says is kept alive through Emma Early's family promise.

"She instilled in her kids the importance of family and that's just been handed down for generations."

It's also a time to connect with distant relatives.

"I don’t really see my family a lot except for my immediate family, so it’s always good to actually come together as a whole family."

After 100 years they say this day serves as a reminder that family is everything.

"It's important to place importance on your family and love one another."