OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - After a long wait, the doors of the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center officially open today.

The $323 million Center aims to transform the ways patients and doctors fight cancer.

The 615,000 square foot facility will allow health care providers to work closely with researchers and patients. The project is the largest ever undertaken by the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.