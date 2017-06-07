Cardinal Cupich returns to Omaha for fundraiser

Omaha, NE (KMTV) -- -

Omaha native and Archbishop of one of the country's largest diocese Cardinal Blase Cupich is back in the metro. This time to help children get educational opportunities they might not otherwise received.





Cardinal Cupich is the keynote speaker at the Children's Scholarship Fund of Omaha's CHANCE luncheon at the Centurylink Center, and spoke of his deep admiration for the non-profit.

CSF has granted more than 31,000 scholarships to Nebraska kids K-8th grade to attend schools they normally wouldn't be able to because of financial challenges.

“We begin to realize deep down that all of us our debtors to so many who have gone before us and done so much and that we’re not entitled to what has been given to us and that in the end being true to that always means in some way being willing to pass on a legacy of giving back to others the kind of chance and choices that were given to us,” Cardinal Cupich explained.

About 700 people attended the luncheon where they recognized their “Rising Stars”, and handed out “Inspiring Alumni” awards to former students.

"Having the cardinal come this week is kind of rare ground now and so it's a tremendous draw and is a true honor to have a Cardinal come and speak,” said Joel Long, Executive Director of CSF.

Cardinal Cupich wanted all the people in attendance to speak to their kids about why they support the children's scholarship fund, what they've learned about giving back, and how much help they've received to get to where they're at.