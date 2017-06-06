Child goes to hospital after dog bite

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A child is being treated at the hospital after being bitten by a dog Monday night.

Omaha Fire paramedics were called to a home near 21st and Woolworth around 9:15 p.m.. Nebraska Humane Society officers say a group of neighborhood kids were playing in the backyard when one of them was bitten by the dog. The child was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.

The Humane Society says it was not a malicious attack, and the dog's owner had all the proper paperwork in order. The dog is not being taken by the Humane Society, but it will have to be quarantined for 10 days.