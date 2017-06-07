City aims to make intersection near Aksarben safer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An update now to a story we brought you last week as part of our continuing series "What's Driving You Crazy?"

Neighbors at the intersection of 63rd and Shirley say they're fed up with speeders who don't yield for pedestrians.

The city has put up look again signs to warn people crossing the street here and this August and they'll be adding a roundabout to slow down drivers.

It's a move the city has been planning for months to ease traffic congestion, especially crucial with new developments like the HDR headquarters coming to Aksarben Village.

This comes after completion of a traffic study that found too many drivers are speeding and right hand turns can be hazardous.

The city explored other options including a four way traffic stop but none fit guidelines for installation.

The roundabout will have a 20 mile per hour speed limit and will have two pedestrian crossings.