City council to consider asking state officials to inspect city bridges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha might soon have experts look at the city's bridges.

The city council will vote on a resolution to have inspectors from the Nebraska Department of Transportation check out the bridges in our city.

Back in May, in a special report, we told you about the dozens of structurally deficient bridges in both Douglas and Sarpy counties.

The National Bridge Inventory ranked the bridge at 25th and Q streets as the worst bridge in the area. Engineers believe it's only 5 percent sufficient.

Officials slated it for reconstruction in 2010, but slowdowns in the federal aid process delayed the work.

A year-long construction project on the bridge is now set for next year.