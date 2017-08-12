City council to consider asking state officials to inspect city bridges

Fair
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha might soon have experts look at the city's bridges.
The city council will vote on a resolution to have inspectors from the Nebraska Department of Transportation check out the bridges in our city.
Back in May, in a special report, we told you about the dozens of structurally deficient bridges in both Douglas and Sarpy counties.
The National Bridge Inventory ranked the bridge at 25th and Q streets as the worst bridge in the area. Engineers believe it's only 5 percent sufficient.
Officials slated it for reconstruction in 2010, but slowdowns in the federal aid process delayed the work.
A year-long construction project on the bridge is now set for next year.