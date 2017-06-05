Connector road coming to UNO's Scott Campus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The University of Nebraska at Omaha is adding a two-lane, 75-foot road and two new parking lots near its Scott Campus.

The connector road, which is part of the many improvements coming to the Campus, will link the parking north of Mammel Road with parking lots owned by First Data and the NU Foundation.

The connector and parking lots are a part of a larger project, which will cost $29.1 million. As part of the same project, a 1,250 stall parking garage in the area is expected to be finished in mid-July and opened to the public in August.