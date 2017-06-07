Convicted killer Nikko Jenkins moved to Tecumseh

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - Convicted quadruple killer Nikko Jenkins is now at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. State Corrections officials confirm Jenkins was moved to the facility.

It comes after a three-judge panel ruled on May 30 that Jenkins should get the death penalty for murdering Juan Pena, Jorge Ruiz, Curtis Bradford and Andrea Kruger during a killing spree in August of 2013.

Prison officials, citing policy, did not say where Jenkins is housed in the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Officials did say most death row inmates are housed in a separate gallery at the prison, away from other prisoners.