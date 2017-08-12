Council Bluffs city council preview: West Broadway plans, trees along river

Council Bluffs City Council wants to connect development along the river to downtown Council Bluffs as the city rebuilds West Broadway.

The council will set a public hearing Monday night regarding work that includes replacing pavement, traffic lights, sidewalks and storm sewers on West Broadway between 34th and 28th streets.

If approved, the public hearing on the $6 million project would be Aug. 28.

The Council Bluffs City Council will also vote on whether to go after a state grant to use at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park.

Crews would remove dead and dying trees between Harrah's parking lot and the Interstate 480 bridge, an area hit hard by floods in 2011.

If approved, the state grant would pay for the entire project.