Council Bluffs mother pleads guilty to child endangerment

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - A Council Bluffs mother who admitted to police that she shoved her 1-year-old's arm into hot coffee, causing severe burns, has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to five years in prison.

Thirty-six-year-old Rebecca Brahier pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment resulting in injury.

Hospital medical staff called police after the boy was brought in for treatment.

Doctors say the boy suffered blistering and that his skin was sloughing off on his left hand and arm.