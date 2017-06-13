Council Bluffs OKs use of fireworks on certain days

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa - Council Bluffs City Council voted unanimously at their meeting on Monday evening to change an ordinance, thus allowing people to shoot off fireworks in the city on specific days of the year.

Effective immediately, Council Bluffs residents are allowed to shoot off fireworks July 1-4 and on Dec. 31 in celebration of the new year. Firewords must be 50 feet away from buildings.

The council voted to skip third reading of the ordinance, putting it into effect during Monday night's meeting, but council members say they will revisit the decision following this year's Fourth of July holiday to fine-tune specifics.