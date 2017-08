OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a little after 7:30 a.m. at Mutual First Credit Union Monday.

According to police, an employee was approached by a man while she was opening the door to the bank. The suspect took cash and fled on foot.

He is described as 6-foot-1 black male who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored cap and black pants.