Creighton officially opens new medical facility

7:43 AM, Jun 9, 2017

The Creighton Medical Center will now have two facilities, partnering with Bergan Mercy and opening a new building.

Creighton Medical Center has opened the doors of its new building on 24th and Cumming

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The changes for Creighton's medical centers officially begin today. 

As of 7 a.m., the CHI Creighton location at 30th and California is officially closed, and the new clinic is officially open near 24th and Cuming. The 24th and Cuming location will be used for traditional emergency services and those with non-critical injuries. 

At the same time, the trauma center will shift west to Bergan Mercy and will officially be known as CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center Bergan Mercy. 

