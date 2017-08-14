Deputies: Kansas man transporting 18 pounds of meth

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa - On Sunday afternoon, Javier Romero-Ochoa of Kansas City was arrested for possession with intent to distribute over five kilograms of methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office said a narcotics K-9 found approximately 18 pounds of meth after the vehicle was stopped for multiple traffic violations.

Romero-Ochoa is being held at the Fremont County Jail on a cash bond of $100,000.