COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - At the plea and sentencing hearing for Wesley Correa-Carmenaty, who was sentenced to life in prison for killing Deputy Mark Burbridge, Burbridge's stepchildren spoke at the end of the hearing.

Speaking separately for almost six minutes, all three of the children spoke passionately and talked to Correa-Carmenaty directly, but did not address him by name.

Burbridge's eldest daughter Kelsey called Correa-Carmenaty a monster and said he tore their family apart, Burbridge's younger daughter Carly called Correa-Carmenaty a sociopath and the devil while the youngest, Caleb, said he deserves no less than death.