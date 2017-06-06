Princesses....painting...and playing of prehistoric proportions are among the new summer and permanent exhibits at the Omaha Children's Museum.

Among the additions, a 2800 square foot art smart center. The area features a stage with moving lights, pottery and face painting station and a paint window.

Also new is the fairytale land where your little prince or princesses can travel to a far-off land. They can sing songs and take pictures with royalty.

Jeff Dunn and his family came all the way from Des Moines to check out all the new options, “We've seen all the new stuff and it's really fantastic we love it."

There is also a T-Rex size surprise for your child that lives upstairs at the OCM. Dinosaur Safari lets your kids ride in a Jurassic Park-style jeep through moving animatronic Dinosaurs.

So, what do people think of the latest exhibit? Parents and kids seem to approve!

