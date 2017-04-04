Dodge, 84th Streets to get updated traffic signals

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The city will change the way traffic lights communicate with each other in busy parts of Omaha.

Parts of Dodge and 84 St. will soon have new traffic signals and help with the flow of traffic.

“Right around 3pm it is jammed packed, especially with construction,” said John Bicak who works along Dodge. He thinks people will avoid the area to void the traffic.

“People don't want to turn in because they have to wait 20 minutes to get out."

But new adaptive traffic signals would help with some of the backup.

“We are very confident the technology will help us right before and right after the peak hours,” said City Traffic Engineer Murthy Koti.

Koti said they plan to upgrade the light systems from 69th to 93rd on Dodge and Center to HW 370 on 84th St.

The new system has better detectors and minimizes delays.

“It also can talk to its neighboring signals and is constantly getting information, how many cars are headed my way, and it talks to another one and says 'I am sending you X number of cars,'" said Koti.

The city also wants to create a green tunnel, so you don't get stopped at all the red lights while driving.

“If the sensors work, that would be awesome,” said Bicak, “It is really good to see they are taking action on it.”

Koti said they plan to have the new sensors installed by the end of this year or the beginning of next year.