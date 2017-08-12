Douglas County confirms 2017's first case of West Nile Virus

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday the first case of West Nile Virus this year.

The patient is a woman younger than 40. Officials said she is recovering.

The number of West Nile cases has been low this year, but can increase in late summer/early fall.

Some general tips: wear mosquito repellant or long clothing if you’re outside; and prevent mosquitos near your home by removing any standing water and clearing weeds.