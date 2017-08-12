Douglas County confirms 2017's first case of West Nile Virus

10:06 PM, Aug 11, 2017

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday the first case of West Nile Virus this year.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department confirmed Friday the first case of West Nile Virus this year.

The patient is a woman younger than 40. Officials said she is recovering.

The number of West Nile cases has been low this year, but can increase in late summer/early fall.

Some general tips: wear mosquito repellant or long clothing if you’re outside; and prevent mosquitos near your home by removing any standing water and clearing weeds.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top