Douglas County confirms first West Nile case of year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed its first case of the West Nile virus of 2017.

The person affected was a woman less than 40, she was not hospitalized and is recovering.

Because of the confirmation, Douglas County health director Dr. Adi Pour said residents should protect themselves from mosquito bites by:

- Applying mosquito repellent

- Minimize outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

- Where pants and loose long sleeves while outdoors.

“The West Nile season is with us until the first hard frost,” Dr. Pour said. “Now is the time to fight the bite.”