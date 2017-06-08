Douglas County to host property valuation town hall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers will host a town hall to discuss property valuations on Tuesday, June 13 at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church.

The goal of the town hall is to discuss a Nebraska Supreme Court ruling from April which reversed a 2016 state tax commission that reduced property valuations by eight percent on 20,000 properties in Northeast Omaha.

"The last two years have been a volatile time for northeast Omaha regarding property valuations and assessment,” Rodgers said. “We want to make sure people are informed and know the options available to them."

There was a town hall at Westside Middle School earlier this week because many in the area wanted to know why they received such high valuations. One Omaha man said the house he lived in for four decades increased in valuation

Owners can also submit questions about how to protest to Rodgers through June 30.