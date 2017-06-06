Driver in high-speed corvette crash charged

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Shaheer Atiqullah, 21, received four charges Tuesday, including Class 4 felony operating a motor vehicle after a crash on 132nd and Blondo left six people, himself included, injured on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Atiquallah was driving 134 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. When the trooper attempted a traffic spot, Atiquallah sped away before colliding with a utility van and a lawn care trailer. Atiquallah and the two other passengers in the care were take to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.

Bond was set at $25,000 for operating a vehicle to avoid an arrest because of the seriousness of going 134 MPH through a busy intersection.

The other charges were reckless driving, driving under suspension and failing to appear.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 at 9 a.m.