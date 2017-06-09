Early morning incident leaves three hospitalized

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Three people were injured at 2:49 a.m. Friday after an incident near 30th and Larimore.

According to a report, officers responded to 45th and Browne for a call about a cutting. Police say they located 29-year-old Ashley Uriel with a stab wound, 35-year-old Tommie Howard Jr. later walked into Immanuel Hospital from the same incident and 54-year-old Daniel Uriel flagged down Omaha Fire and said he had been assaulted with a baseball bat.

Ashley is in Nebraska Medical Center for treatment and Daniel is at Creighton University Medical Center.

All injuries are non-life threatening and the investigation is on-going.