OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Residents in an Elkhorn area were evacuated for about three hours on Monday.

Emergency crews rushed to 202nd and Wirt around 10 a.m. after construction crews hit a gas main in the area.

"We had gas in a house,” said battalion Chief Ted Weidner of the Omaha Fire Department, “and anytime there's gas getting into a house, that's dangerous."

MUD crews shut off gas in the area while fixing the leak. They allowed home owners back in, around 1 p.m.