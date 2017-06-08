Festivals hope to beat the heat this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 90s this weekend as crowds attend two downtown festivals.

“If you've never been to the summer arts before it's an Omaha tradition,” said Omaha Summer Arts Festival marketing manager Christine Dunn.

A tradition that sometimes makes you sweat. For artist Carmen Zajicek and her husband from the Madison, Wisconsin area-they know all too well about the heat, “They're going to say it's going to be hotter than last year so we're prepared.”

The couple was here last year, when temperatures were also scorching and have learned how to beat the heat.

“We have 5 fans my husband sat like this with 5 fans blowing on him it was really hot,” said Zajicek.

Organizers said last year’s heat helped them prepare for the hot weekend.

“Having a really hot festival last year helped us prepare and know what we were kind of expecting this year,” said Dunn. Such as providing free water and cooling centers for people to escape.

“We have free water coolers to refill your water bottles, we'll give you a cup if you want some water too, we ask that you keep pets at home, it's not the best weekend to bring them out and we have an emt on site that will help in case of an emergency,” said Dunn.

Also happening this weekend is the Santa Lucia festival on the riverfront starting Thursday night through Saturday with live entertainment with an Italian flavor.

While cool refreshments will be served at both festivals they warn you to be prepared for the sun's rays.

“Make sure your hydrated before you get here so you can enjoy those sweet treats,” said Dunn.

And for Zajicek whether hot or not it's all about showing off her love for art, “The good news is we're here we have lots of new artwork to share so we're excited nevertheless”.

The Santa Lucia festival starts at 5pm on Thursday until 9pm on Sunday on the riverfront.

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival begins this Friday at 11a.m.