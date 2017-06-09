Festivals prepare for a hot weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) -

As the heat sizzles, events around the metro prepare for a busy weekend.

At Junkstock there's already a lot of people milling about looking at unique items.

New this year are huge air conditioners blowing cold air into tents.

“We're bringing the indoors outdoors this year with the ac, we've never had air condition on the farm,” said Danelle Schlegelmilch.

It’s a hit with Ashley Hineline and her two daughters getting some relief from the warmth, “The heat is usually the reason we stay away but it's definitely made it easier to come out and check out all the great junk they have here”.

She now spends more time and money at Junkstock, “It's buying us an extra half hour or hour more of shopping time with the girls which my husband may not be happy about but we're still here,” said Hineline.

Another major event going on is the Omaha Beer Fest held for the first time at Horsemen's Park. They too are looking at the smoldering forecast.

They have small pools full of water where you stick your feet in and take a break.

“That way they can take their time and shop and not have to worry about rushing out because it's so hot in here,” said Horsemen’s Park General Manager Mike Newlin.

Douglas County Health officials warn you to be careful this weekend and drink plenty of water and to wear loose clothing.

Here's some events this weekend:

