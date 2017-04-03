Final push for Omaha primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Soon, the top two Omaha mayoral candidates will advance to the general election in May.

The same goes for council-member candidates. First, they'll have to make it past the primary election held Tuesday. Monday is the last day to vote early in person at the election office.

Mayoral candidates will be giving it their all as people head to the polls today and tomorrow. Voters who want to participate in early voting in person, they have until 5:00 p.m. Monday to do so.

Those who plan to return an early voting ballot, that deadline is Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. There are several drop-off boxes throughout the city.

Candidates for mayor are incumbent Jean Stothert, Former state senator Heath Mello, Taylor Royal... Ean Mikale and Christopher Geary.

There are also two open seats in city council. If you need to have someone pick up a ballot for you - they have until Tuesday night at 7:00 Tuesday’s polling hours are from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm.