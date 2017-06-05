Fire destroys home near Fremont

Tom Lesyna
4:10 PM, Jun 5, 2017
4:14 PM, Jun 5, 2017
FREMONT,. Neb. (KMTV) -
Firefighters from several departments are battling a large house fire west of Fremont.
 
Firefighters were called to the home on Timberwood Drive around 2:45 p.m. Photos from the Fremont Tribune show heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. The house appears to be destroyed.
 
There are no immediate reports of injuries. 

