KMTV
Weather
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
All Sections
Weather
+
Weather Videos
Today's Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hourly Forecast
7-day Forecast
Live Weather Cameras
Weather News
Closings
Alerts
Storm Shield
SnowCast
Traffic
Omaha Sports Insider
News
+
Spelling Bee
Local
Upfront at 4
National
Terrorism
Education
Politics
Weather News
Submit News Tips
Conquering Addiction
Good News
The Morning Blend
+
Be on the show
Money
+
Shop Smart
Financial Fitness
Dont Waste Your Money
Business News
Entertainment
+
TV Listing
Holiday
Community Calendar
Videos
+
Live Video
Newsy
Photo Galleries
About Us
+
Contact Us
Staff
Jobs
Contests
Deals
Eclipse
Current
68
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: 85°
LO: 59°
HI: 85°
LO: 59°
HI: 85°
LO: 59°
Weather
Sign In
+
Newsletters
Sign Out
+
Manage Email Preferences
Fire destroys home near Fremont
Tom Lesyna
4:10 PM, Jun 5, 2017
4:14 PM, Jun 5, 2017
Share Article
Previous
Next
Courtesy: Fremont Tribune
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Courtesy: Fremont Tribune
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
FREMONT,. Neb. (KMTV) -
Firefighters from several departments are battling a large house fire west of Fremont.
Firefighters were called to the home on Timberwood Drive around 2:45 p.m. Photos from the Fremont Tribune show heavy flames and smoke coming from the house. The house appears to be destroyed.
There are no immediate reports of injuries.
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story