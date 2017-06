OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha firefighters are battling a large fire at the city brush pile Tuesday night.

Firefighers were called to the area near 11th & Locust just after 9:30 p.m.. Flames could be seen shooting dozens of feet into the air.

Crews called for heavy equipment from the city in an effort to break up the piles and extinguish the flames.