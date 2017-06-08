Foundation thanks Omaha's finest and bravest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A special delivery is taking place across the city featuring a long list of many stops.

The first drop-off? Southwest Precinct.

About 900 lunches for Omaha's finest and bravest will be delivered, says Jim Hanson, Jr., president of First Responders Foundation

Busy officers on the go will receive sandwiches while firefighters will get marinaded steaks, since they often cook their meals, says Hanson.

“It's really just to say, 'Thank you' we've got your back and we appreciate what you do," he says.

It’s an annual tradition for the foundation made possible by generous donors and volunteers.

Local area elementary schools like Swanson, Adams and Holling Heights decorated the lunch bags, Hanson says.

@FRFOmaha says it plans to deliver about 900 lunches to police & fire today. A lot of ppl help to make it possible @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/exeDxwbubl — Shawnte Passmore (@ShawntePassmore) June 8, 2017

It's a meal Capt. Russ Horine looks forward to.

"It's a lot of work,” Horine says. “We appreciate the fact that they do this every year. We thank them and I know they thank us, but we really appreciate it. "

It’s the kind of appreciation the foundation hopes fire and police can see and taste, saying their community service doesn’t go unnoticed.

To learn more about First Responders Foundation, click here.